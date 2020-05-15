Asia Cement Corp sees 32% decline in revenue

15 May 2020

Taiwan’s Asia Cement Corp has posted a 32.2 per cent decline in revenue to TWD13.14bn (US$439.2m) in the first quarter of 2020, compared with TWD19.39bn in the year-ago period.



Net profit also fell 74.6 per cent YoY to TWD743.77m from TWD2.93bn in the 1Q19.

