Puerto Rican cement sales decline 61% in April

ICR Newsroom By 18 May 2020

Sales of cement in Puerto Rico fell 55.1 and 60.6 per cent in March and April 2020, respectively, according to the country’s Instituto de Estadísticas.



In March 2020 526,500 bags of 94lb, or 22,496t were sold while in April the offtake reached 451,300 bags or 19,283t. The drop in sales was attributed to the lockdown and the production stop due to the coronavirus.



Cement production fell 59.2 per cent to 493,300 bags (21,077t) in March and 49.5 per cent to 377,200 bags (16,117t) in April.

