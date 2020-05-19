Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies appoint Ile-de-France region promoter

19 May 2020

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, a low-carbon cement producer, thas announced the appointment of François de Gliniasty as Technical and Commercial Promoter for the Ile-de-France region.



François de Gliniasty, 45, has over 25 years of experience steering business promotion, sales and logistics strategies.



As Technical and Commercial Promoter, François de Gliniasty’s mission will be to get the innovative technologies developed by Hoffmann Green referenced and included in construction projects’ specifications.



Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies said, "This appointment supports our primary objective of accelerating the distribution of our cements and thus of truly contributing to a low-carbon economy within the construction sector."

