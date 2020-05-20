LafargeHolcim's CEO targets low-carbon and sustainable recovery

20 May 2020

LafargeHolcim's CEO, Jan Jenisch, has updated customers on the company's low-carbon cement initiatives and preparing for the gradual pick-up in business as the world tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.



"As markets are gradually reopening around the world, we are ramping up our production to best support our customers and help the world economy recover as quickly as possible," said Mr Jenisch. We are doing this by putting sustainable construction at the heart of the recovery.



"Building on this commitment, we are proud to join the 'Recover Better' movement, launched by the Science Based Targets initiative, the UN Global Compact and the We Mean Business coalition to embed climate action in today’s economic recovery."



He added, "Putting our innovation to work, more than 50 per cent of our research resources are focussed on low-carbon products, with 40 per cent of our patents currently in this area. Taking a circular approach, we upcycled over 40Mt of waste to power our operations in 2019, while supporting clean living. Working across the entire construction value chain, one-third of our 2019 sales were in sustainable solutions, such as our fully carbon-neutral concretes launched last year."





