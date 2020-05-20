Swiss cement deliveries stable in 1Q20

ICR Newsroom By 20 May 2020

Cement deliveries in Switzerland including Liechtenstein remained largely stable in the 1Q20 at 872,104t, just slightly down from 874,275t reported in 1Q19, according to Cemsuisse, the Swiss cement association.



In the 1Q20, 40.1 per cent of deliveries were made by rail, while the rest was transport by road. Ready-mix concrete plants accounted for 73.5 per cent of take-off while 17.8 per cent of deliveries were supplied to in-situ concrete systems at large construction sites and 5.2 per cent to the concrete product segment.



Deliveries of lower-carbon CEM II cement remained stable with a share in total deliveries of 88.5 per cent. The share of CEM I cements declined further to 7.5 per cent.

