LafargeHolcim strengthens partnership with Solidia Technologies

21 May 2020

LafargeHolcim has strengthened its partnership with Solidia Technologies to reduce CO 2 across its value chain. With this announcement the collaboration with the US-based cement and concrete technology company, which began in 2013, is formally agreed until 2025, with an option to extend.



Together the two companies' solutions not only emit up to 30 per cent less CO 2 during cement production, they also capture and store CO 2 , leading to a 70 per cent carbon reduced concrete. Together with Solidia LafargeHolcim will continue to develop new innovative solutions focussed on non-reinforced concrete structures and paving while also aiming to make it increasingly applicable for structural applications.



Marcel Cobuz, LafargeHolcim's region head Europe, said: "Leading the way in low-carbon construction, we plan to facilitate a wider and faster roll-out of the innovative Solidia solution across our operations around the world. By scaling up Solidia's solutions, we can fast forward our vision of carbon-neutral cities."



Tom Schuler, president and CEO of Solidia Technologies, added: "By providing market access, technical expertise and market intelligence, LafargeHolcim helped us develop a better cement and concrete. Thanks to our collaboration, we are in market and expanding. Moving forward, we will advance carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies and develop solutions for the full, global concrete market.”



Industrial pilots are currently ongoing in Canada, Germany, France and UK, with further pilots being prepared.



Initially the required CO 2 will be supplied by third parties while Solidia supplies the required curing chambers in which the CO 2 is injected into the concrete.





