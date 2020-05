Ciments du Maroc sees turnover down 10% in 1Q20

Ciments du Maroc (HeidelbergCement) reported a 9.9 per cent YoY drop in cement sales volumes in the first quarter of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic affected the market. The company’s turnover declined 9.8 per cent YoY to MAD869m.

Investments in the 1Q20 reached MAD14.8m, up 43.4 per cent when compared with the 1Q19.

