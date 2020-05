Cemex amends consolidated financial leverage limits

26 May 2020

As part of a strategy to respond to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Cemex has amended its main banking contract to modify the limits of its consolidated financial leverage.

Its leverage limit will increase to 6.75x by June 2020 and to 7.00x from September 2020 to March 2021, before decreasing again at a later date.

"At the end of the first quarter of 2020, Cemex reported a consolidated financial leverage ratio of 4.40x," said the company.

Published under