Holcim Philippines resumes operations

27 May 2020

Holcim Philippines Inc has restarted manufacturing and logistics operations with stronger health and safety controls at all its sites nationwide, after pausing cement production in compliance with government quarantine measures against COVID-19.



The company started to reopen its plants and terminals in La Union, Bulacan, Manila, Batangas and Davao following the easing by national and local governments of quarantines that started in the second half of March. Holcim's plant in Lugait, Misamis Oriental, sustained operations to support customers and construction activity in Northern Mindanao during this period.



Holcim Philippines President and CEO, John Stull, said the company has completed health and safety controls against COVID-19 to protect its people and partners at its sites in line with government guidelines.



"We are ready to continue supporting our partners nationwide as they build important structures and contribute to reinvigorating the economy. Holcim Philippines is determined to ensure the well-being of our people, communities and business partners in our operations consistent with our core value of health and safety. Our company is also ready to share our expertise on this area to government and private sector partners to further contribute to the recovery efforts," he added.



Stull said the company's facilities are in good condition and ready to ramp up operations to provide reliable supply as building and economic activity recovers. He added that the company is well equipped with digital tools to ensure that support teams can still perform well while working from home, and provide customers reliable and efficient commercial transactions.

