Big Boss Cement orders ready2grind plant

28 May 2020

Big Boss Cement cement plant in Pampanga province, Philippines, has ordered a ready2grind modular plant with a four-roller vertical roller mill from Gebr Pfeiffer. The ready2grind 2500 plant for cement grinding, is currently under construction and will produce cement in Porac, near Angeles City in Central Luzon region.



The selected plant type reaches a capacity of about 70tph for a cement with a specific surface area of 4000cm²/g, according to Blaine. In addition to the grinding plant, the scope of supply also includes the packing plant module for bag and bulk loading. The delivery is completed by add-ons, such as the GPpro software for preventive maintenance and improved remote support.



With a Gebr Pfeiffer office in the Philippines and a wide range of after-sales support solutions, this customer will also be provided with a comprehensive service package.



Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, commissioning is expected to be somewhat delayed, as global restrictions may affect customer and suppliers. Nevertheless, Gebr Pfeiffer currently has experienced specialists on site and therefore, is able to support the customer in this phase as well.



For the Philippines this is the second vertical roller mill from Gebr Pfeiffer for cement grinding.

