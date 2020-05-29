Al Sahawa Cement is set to invite tenders for 5000tpd plant

Al Sahawa Cement Co (ASCC), a subsidiary of Oman Cement Co, is reportedly planning to invite bids for two key tenders linked to the construction of its new US$212m integrated cement plant in Duqm by mid-July, according to TradeArabia.

The tender for the 5000tpd clinker production unit is expected to be awarded on an EPC basis, while work on the clinker facility is expected to be pursued in parallel with the construction of a cement grinding unit. Commissioning is planned for March 2022.

Oman Cement will also invite bids for the supply and installation of a captive thermal power plant featuring a pair of turbines, each with a 15MW capacity.

