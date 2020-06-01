Ras Al Khaimah slips into the red in 1Q

ICR Newsroom By 01 June 2020

In its unaudited first-quarter results, Ras Al Khaimah Cement Co reported a 26 per cent drop in sales to AED36.838m (US$10.031m) in the first quarter of 2020 ended 31 March when compared with the equivalent period of the previous year, when sales reached AED49.774m.



The company posted a gross loss of AED3.808m, against a gross profit of AED4.241m in the 1Q19 while net loss reached AED8.01m. In the 1Q19 Ras Al Khaimah Cement achieved a net profit of AED2.162m.

Published under