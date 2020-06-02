New Group Head of Sustainability appointed at Breedon

Breedon Group has appointed Donna Hunt as its first Group Head of Sustainability. In the newly-created role, Donna will be responsible for developing and implementing an effective sustainability strategy to shape the group's practices and performance, ultimately improving the sustainability of Breedon’s operations, products and services.

Donna brings over 20 years' knowledge and experience to Breedon, having held several senior sustainability, environmental and stakeholder engagement positions across the energy, aerospace engineering and construction materials sectors.



Breedon's Group Chief Executive, Pat Ward, said: "Donna's appointment reflects our determination, despite these challenging times, to put sustainability at the heart of our business model and long-term strategy. She will take the lead in significantly enhancing our engagement with our stakeholders, academic and engineering institutions and cross-sector sustainability experts to ensure that we seek out and embed best practice and technological innovation across our business."

