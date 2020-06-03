Sagar Cements sees 17% fall in revenue

India’s Sagar Cements has reported a 94 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to INR11.8m (US$156,598) in the final quarter of FY19-20, compared to INR187.5m in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Revenue from operations fell 17 per cent to INR3.04bn from INR3.66bn in the 4QFY18-19.
The results have been attributed to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also affected logistics and labour movement, according to the company.
