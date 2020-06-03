FLSmidth wins kiln alignment order from Dangote Cement

03 June 2020

FLSmidth has entered into a frame agreement with the African conglomerate Dangote Industries to provide hot kiln alignment services to 16 Dangote kilns located in Africa.



The six-year agreement will see FLSmidth providing hot kiln alignment services to Dangote kilns in Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zambia, the Republic of Congo, South Africa and Nigeria. Nigeria is the largest market covered in the agreement, with three locations comprised of 10 lines. The Hot Kiln Alignment Service agreement is based on an equal partnership highlighting cost transparency.



The roll-out will begin in Nigeria and then gradually be expanded to the other markets.

Published under