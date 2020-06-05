Dominican producers use ashes from power generation

Ashes produced at the Punta Catalina coal power generation complex in Bani, Dominican Republic, are now being used by cement companies in the country, according to Jaime Aristy Escuder, administrator at the facility.
In addition, international companies have also expressed an interest in using the ashes. The material is currently stored in facilities specifically designed, built and managed to ensure that both local and international standards to protect the environment are observed, noted Mr Escuder.
