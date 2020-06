Saurashtra Cement shuts down kiln for maintenance

08 June 2020

India's Saurashtra Cement has shut down its kiln and all the relevant downstream equipment situated at its Ranavav plant, Gujarat, for maintenance operations. The maintenance programme is expected to last for around 35-40 days, but this will depend on the condition of the equipment.

However, the cement grinding and packing operations at the plant will continue to operate to meet the cement dispatch requirements. Therefore, no impact on the sales volume is anticipated.

