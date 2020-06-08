Solar power plant approved for Arabian Cement

The Egyptian Electricity Utilities Regulatory and Consumer Protection Agency (EgyptERA) has approved the construction of a 7.5MW solar power plant for Arabian Cement Co.

The approval request was submitted by SolarizEgypt, following an agreement signed with Arabian Cement more than a year ago.

SolarizEgypt will construct the solar power plant on an area of approximately 96,000m² and sell the electricity to the cement company for a period of 25 years under a BOOT (Build Own Operate Transfer) system.

