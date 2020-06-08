CemNet.com » Cement News » Solar power plant approved for Arabian Cement

Solar power plant approved for Arabian Cement

08 June 2020


The Egyptian Electricity Utilities Regulatory and Consumer Protection Agency (EgyptERA) has approved the construction of a 7.5MW solar power plant for Arabian Cement Co.

The approval request was submitted by SolarizEgypt, following an agreement signed with Arabian Cement more than a year ago.

SolarizEgypt will construct the solar power plant on an area of approximately 96,000m² and sell the electricity to the cement company for a period of 25 years under a BOOT (Build Own Operate Transfer) system.

