Solar power plant approved for Arabian Cement

The Egyptian Electricity Utilities Regulatory and Consumer Protection Agency (EgyptERA) has approved the construction of a 7.5MW solar power plant for Arabian Cement Co.
The approval request was submitted by SolarizEgypt, following an agreement signed with Arabian Cement more than a year ago.
SolarizEgypt will construct the solar power plant on an area of approximately 96,000m² and sell the electricity to the cement company for a period of 25 years under a BOOT (Build Own Operate Transfer) system.Published under Cement News