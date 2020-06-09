Loesche wins Than Thang Cement mill orders

09 June 2020

At the beginning of 2020 Loesche received a follow-up order from Thanh Thang Group Cement JSC in Vietnam to supply two vertical roller mills. The two mills are destined for a new cement line at the Bong Lang cement plant in Ha Nam province.



The new cement line is a greenfield project. The contract customer for this project is Sinoma-NCDRI, a long-standing Loesche partner in international cement plant construction.



The two new Loesche mills type LM 53.3+3 CS have a capacity of 180tph and will grind clinker to a fineness of more than 4000Blaine. The drive power of the mills is 4600kW. The scope of supply also includes two rotary feeders, metal detectors and sealing air fans. Both mills will be equipped with the latest generation of Loesche LDC classifiers.



The delivery time for the mills will be 8-14 months. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2021.





