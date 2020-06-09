Sharjah Cement reports net loss in 1Q20

UAE-based Sharjah Cement has reported a net loss of AED9.3m (US$2.5m) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to an AED802,000 net profit in the corresponding period of last year.
The company’s consolidated revenue also fell 16.3 per cent YoY to AED128.16m from AED153.1m in the 1Q19.
