Raysut Cement posts loss in 1Q20

11 June 2020

Oman’s Raysut Cement has posted an OMR4m (US$10.4m) loss after tax in the first quarter of 2020, compared to an OMR242,951 profit in the corresponding period of last year, according to Reuters.



However, revenue advanced 11.3 per cent YoY to OMR25.6m from OMR23m.

