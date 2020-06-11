New Zealand's concrete sector on track for CO2 reduction target

11 June 2020

Concrete New Zealand has reported that a sustainability study by Australia-based independent consultants Thinkstep has confirmed that New Zealand's cement and concrete industry is on track to meet climate change commitments as made under the Paris Agreement.



Thinkstep's report states that the New Zealand concrete sector is half way to its goal of 30 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions by 2030, having cut CO 2 emissions from cement production by 15 per cent between 2005-18. Rob Gaimster, Concrete New Zealand's CEO, said this has been achieved despite a 13 per cent increase in cement demand.



"We are pleased that our initiatives to reduce cement’s carbon footprint have avoided about 400,000t of carbon dioxide emissions in 2018 alone,"he added



CO 2 emission reduction has been targeted by using waste products like wood biomass and waste tyres to fuel kilns. However, Mr Gaimster said: “A game-changer for the industry here in New Zealand is that we have available, naturally-occurring minerals that can be used to replace a percentage of cement clinker, which is the main ingredient of concrete production associated with carbon dioxide emissions.”



Further initiatives are planned to meet the long-term 2050 target for reduced emissions. "Moving to new technologies, such as more energy-efficient equipment and vehicles to produce and transport concrete, is part of our plan to be net carbon neutral by 2050," he explained.

