South Korean producers sign agreeement to reduce NOx emissions

11 June 2020

South Korea’s nine cement producers have agreed to work with the Ministry of Environment to lower NO x emissions, according to The Korea Times. Representatives of companies including Sungshin Cement and Hanil Cement, alongside officials from the ministry and the National Institute of Environmental Research, gathered at Ssangyong Cement's factory in Donghae, Gangwon Province, to sign the partnership.

Cement production generates the second-highest amount of NO x emissions in the country, claiming 32 per cent of the overall NO x emitted in 2019. The agreement will see stakeholders reduce NO x emissions by installing high-efficiency filters, upgrading existing filters or improving the cement production process.

Companies will also set reduction goals, so the necessary funding can be allocated. NO x -reduction technologies, such as SCR or SNCR, will be developed and tested by the Korea Environmental Industry Technology Institute, with KRW3.5bn (US$2.93m) of investment. The ministry estimates that the steps may cut emissions by 40,000t across the country.

Published under