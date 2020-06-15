Arabian Cement reports 153% surge in profit to EGP15.9m

Egypt’s Arabian Cement Co has reported a 153 per cent YoY surge in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2020, rising to EGP15.91m (US$983,519) from EGP6.3m in the 1Q19.
Standalone net profit saw an even larger increase to EGP16.3m from EGP4.23m.
