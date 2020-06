Sinai Cement sees net losses widen in 1Q20

16 June 2020

Egypt’s Sinai Cement saw its net losses widen 35 per cent YoY to EGP105.44m (US$6.5m) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of EGP78.16m in the corresponding period of last year.

However, the company’s net sales increased 5.3 per cent YoY to EGP211.73m from EGP201.08m in the 1Q19.

Published under