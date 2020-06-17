Hima Cement's Kasese mining right appeal is dismissed

Uganda-based Hima Cement (LafargeHolcim group) has seen its Kasese mining rights stripped from it after the High Court upheld a decision from 2013 to confer them to East African Gold Sniffing Company Ltd. The dispute has involved legal proceedings before the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, the High Court and the Court of Appeal.



Hima Cement had appealed to the High Court after its limestone rights in Kasese, western Uganda, were annulled by Justice Elad Mwangusya in 2013.



Court of Appeal Justices Christopher Madama, Geoffrey Kiryabwire and Kenneth Kakuru have now upheld the original decision from 2013, dismissing an appeal that was filed by the Attorney General instead of Hima Cement’s legal team.

