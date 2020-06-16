MPA UK Concrete releases framework for net negative emissions roadmap

MPA UK Concrete, the group representing the UK concrete industry, has developed a framework to help inform the delivery of an ambitious roadmap for the UK concrete and cement sector to achieve net negative emissions by 2050. The roadmap will also be used to inform net zero strategies for other mineral products, including aggregates, asphalt, dimension stone, lime, mortar and silica sand, says the Mineral Products Association (MPA).



UK Concrete is exploring the use of existing and emerging technologies, including energy efficiency, fuel switching, low-carbon cements and concretes, and carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) to deliver the UK government’s net zero target.



To go beyond net zero and deliver net negative, removing more carbon from the atmosphere than the industry emits each year, the emerging model will use the natural properties of concrete such as carbonation and thermal mass.



Chris Leese, director of UK Concrete, commented: "The industry is under no illusion about the challenges we face, which will be neither quick nor easy. Achieving net zero will require the wholesale decarbonisation of all aspects of concrete and cement production, supply and use. We will only be able to achieve our net zero and net negative emissions goals with concerted support from Government and the wider construction, energy and transportation sectors."

