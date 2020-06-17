Aker Solutions signs CO2 capture agreement with Norcem

ICR Newsroom By 17 June 2020

Aker Solutions and HeidelbergCement-owned Norcem have signed an agreement towards the engineering, procurement and construction of a CO 2 capture, liquification and intermediate storage plant at Norcem’s cement plant in Brevik, Norway.



The carbon capture plant in Brevik is part of the Norwegian carbon capture demonstration project to be funded by the Norwegian government. Parliament is expected to take the final decision to implement the full-scale project in the national budget for 2021.

The agreement with Norcem is subject to the Norwegian government selecting the Brevik project for state funding, and the affirmative decision by the parliament to carry out the project. If the project is completed, the plant could become the world’s first large-scale capture plant at a cement producer.

The 0.4Mt of captured CO 2 from Norcem Brevik annually will be transported to the Northern Lights project for permanent storage.

Aker Solutions and Norcem continue to work closely on the project to prepare for the EPC phase. The project will use Aker Solutions’ Advanced Carbon Capture (ACC) technology and its HSE-friendly S26 amine solvent.

"We are excited to take another important step towards realising the first industry-scale carbon capture plant at a cement production facility anywhere in the world, and a major EPC project for Aker Solutions," said Knut Nyborg, executive vice president, front end, at Aker Solutions. "Carbon capture, utilisation and storage will play a big part in cutting European CO 2 emissions, and is an important segment in our 20/25/30 strategy."

Aker Solutions aims to generate 20 per cent of its revenue from renewables and 25 per cent from low-carbon solutions by 2030.

Published under