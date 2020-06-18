JK Cement reports 4Q results and receives approval to raise INR2.5bn

India’s JK Cement has reported a 99.9 per cent decline in net profit to INR2.3m (US$30,194) in the final quarter of FY19-20, compared with INR1.5bn in the year-ago period. Net revenue edged up to INR14.78bn from INR104.71bn in the 4QFY18-19.



Operating expenses dropped 6.7 per cent YoY to INR11.31bn from INR12.12bn.



The company has also received approval to raise funds through the issuance of secured non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches for an amount up to INR2.50bn, within the overall borrowing limit approved by the shareholders.

