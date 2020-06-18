India Cements denies reports of acquisition

Despite recent reports, India Cements has denied that Radhakishan Damani, owner of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, will be acquiring a controlling interest in the company.



Mr Damani currently holds a stake of around 20 per cent, while the related group has a stake of around 29 per cent.



"Damani is an investor, so he has been acquiring a stake in India Cements over a period of time. It does not seem like he would want to own and operate a cement company," said a Mumbai broker to The Hindu BusinessLine.

