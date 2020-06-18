Ghana’s cement producers not benefitting from power relief

ICR Newsroom By 18 June 2020

Following Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo’s announcement of the introduction of a relief on electricity to support individuals and businesses, cement producers and steel companies located within the Tema Free Zone enclave say they have been denied such government support, considerably affecting their business. The affected parties, including CIMAF Ghana Ltd, have only received a rebate of 22 per cent of April invoice values, instead of 50 per cent.



Speaking to the media, Rev Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, executive secretary of the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana, described the situation and attitude of the energy supplier (Enclave Power Company) as unfortunate and called on government to as a matter of urgency intervene to salvage the situation.



“This is absolutely an unfair trade practice, and it does not augur well for fair competition considering the fact that other cement players and steel companies outside the enclave are enjoying the 50 per cent rebate under ECG. We have written to EPC to rectify the anomaly, and till now no practical resolution has been given to the affected parties,” he said.

