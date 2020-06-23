Cement consumption in Vietnam slips 3% YoY in May

23 June 2020

Vietnamese cement demand fell by three per cent YoY to 5,680,883t in May 2020, according to the country’s cement association, VNCA.



Sales by VICEM saw a two per cent decline to 1,975,476t while offtake from its associates decreased by eight per cent to 1,495,407t YoY. Other VNCA member companies saw a one per cent advance in sales to 2,210,000t in May 2020 when compared with 2,160,000t in May 2019.



Exports increased by 23 per cent YoY in May to 3,138,827t, supported by a 65 per cent surge in clinker exports to 2,252,593t, sufficient to offset the 25 per cent drop in cement exports, which fell to 886,234t.



January-May 2020

In the first five months of 2020, the Vietnamese market contracted four per cent to 24.931Mt. VICEM sales were down seven per cent to 8.421Mt while its associates saw sales drop by six per cent to 6.78Mt. Cement sales by other producers remained stable at 9.73Mt.



Total exports slipped four per cent YoY to 13.065Mt in the 5M20, mainly due to a nine per cent YoY drop of cement exports, which fell to 4.823Mt. Clinker exports decreased by one per cent YoY to 8.242Mt in the first five months of 2020.

