Elementia appoints new CEO

24 June 2020

Mexico’s Elementia has appointed Jaime Rocha Font as its new CEO, with effect from 2 September 2020. Mr Rocha Font will take over the position from Fernando Ruiz Jacques, who has held the role since February 2015.

Mr Rocha Font is the current head of Elementia’s cement division and thereby serves as the CEO of Cementos Fortaleza. Alongside this, he has been the president of the country’s National Cement Chamber since 2019.

"I appreciate the work and dedication that Fernando Ruiz carried out in these years and wish him the greatest success in this new stage that begins. Fernando was the architect in the creation and development of Cementos Fortaleza and Elementia's entry to the Mexican Stock Exchange, among other achievements," said Francisco Javier del Valle Perochena, chairman at the company.

