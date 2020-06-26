HeidelbergCement highlights achievements and plans in 2019 sustainability report

HeidelbergCement reiterated its sustainability focus on climate protection in its newly-published 2019 sustainability report. By 2030 the company plans to reduce its specific net CO 2 emissions per tonne of cement by 30 per cent compared with 1990. It was the first cement producer to have Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-verified CO 2 reduction targets. Progress to date has seen these emissions fall by 22 per cent and HeidelbergCement reduced its specific net CO 2 emissions to 589.8kg CO2/t of cement in 2019, down from 598.9kg CO 2 /t in 2018. The alternative fuel rate reached 24 per cent.



In addition, sustainability rating agency CDP also awarded the cement producer a place on its Climate Change A List in 2019, as a global leader in terms of its commitment to tackling climate change.



The company also invested in several projects, including research in CO 2 capture, storage and utilisation technologies in Brevik, Norway, and Alberta, Canada. In Europe HeidelbergCement invested more than EUR1bn in energy efficiency and emission reduction measures in the last decade.



Meanwhile, EUR134m was spent on research and technology in 2019, or 0.7 per cent of group revenue, including the development of innovative products, process improvements and new formulations. In 2019 the group achieved an average clinker factor of 74.5 per cent in its cement products. In addition, it developed TernoCem®, an alternative clinker with a 30 per cent lower CO 2 output when compared with conventional clinker and a 15 per cent reduction in energy consumption.



Going forward, the company expects to further reduce its CO 2 emissions. “We are investing in improving the energy efficiency of our production facilities, using alternative raw materials and fuels, and replacing CO 2 -intensive clinker in our cement with raw and waste materials that have a significantly-lower carbon footprint,” says Chairman of the Managing Board, Dr Dominik von Achten.



“By 2030 we aim to use 80 per cent of our annual research budget for developing products that are even more sustainable,” adds Dr Von Achten. Furthermore, its measures include plans to operate all of its integrated cement plants with a certified environmental management system (CEMS) by 2030. Currently CEMSs are used in 94 per cent of its integrated plans.

