Star Cement sees 4% increase in sales

India’s Star Cement has reported a 3.5 per cent rise in net sales to INR5.57bn (US$73.58m) in the final quarter of the FY19-20, compared with INR5.38bn in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. However, the company’s net profit declined 4.4 per cent YoY to INR858.3m from INR897.7m.
In the full FY19-20, total income edged up two per cent YoY to INR18.73bn from INR18.37bn. Net profit declined to INR2.86bn, a 4.4 per cent fall from INR2.99bn in the FY18-19.
