National Cement Co reopens Souq Al-Khamis factory

ICR Newsroom By 29 June 2020

Libya’s Economic and Social Development Fund has announced National Cement Co will be resuming production at its Souq Al-Khamis factory.



The fund said security conditions in the region, which saw intensive fighting during the aggression on Tripoli, have improved since the cessation of military operations and the defeat of the Haftar militias in southern Tripoli. Therefore, the 1Mta plant will be able to operate once again.

