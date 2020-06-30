Bashundhara Industrial Complex secures land for bagging factory

30 June 2020

Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Industrial Complex has signed an agreement for 16 acres of land, located 1km away from Mongla port and another 20km away from the site of a proposed airport in Bagerhat.



The company intends to use the land for the construction of a factory that will produce cement bags for its two cement plants.

