Anjani Portland Cement reports net profit rise in FY19-20

01 July 2020

India’s Anjani Portland Cement has reported a 14.7 per cent decline in total income to INR1.03bn (US$13.63m) for the final quarter of FY19-20, compared to INR1.21bn in the year-ago period. Net profit also fell 30.2 per cent YoY to INR80.4m from INR115.1m.



In the full FY19-20, total income was down 5.9 per cent to INR4.13bn from INR4.39bn in the previous fiscal year. However, net profit surged 74.2 per cent YoY to INR403.5m from INR231.6m in the FY18-19.

