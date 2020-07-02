CemNet.com » Cement News » Andhra Cement January-March net sales down 85% YoY

Andhra Cement January-March net sales down 85% YoY

By ICR Newsroom
02 July 2020


India-based Andhra Cement has reported standalone net sales of INR109.5m (US$1.44m) in January-March 2020, down 85.4 per cent when compared with INR749.4m in January-March 2019.

In the January-March 2020 quarter the company posted a net loss of INR-543.8m while EBITDA was INR113.2m.

