Argos makes top 5 in FTSE4Good World Index for corporate governance in construction sector

03 July 2020

Argos has been chosen as one of the top five companies in the world in the construction materials sector with the best corporate governance, environmental and social management practices, by the FTSE4Good World Index.



"We are very proud to receive this recognition that highlights our teamwork and the great achievements we have obtained as a company in managing sustainability and creating value," said Maria Isabel Echeverri, legal and sustainability vice president at Argos.

