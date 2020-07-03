Pan-United signs MoU to reduce singapore's CO2 emissions

Pan-United, Keppel Data Centres, Chevron and Surbana Jurong, with the support of the National Research Foundation, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), committing to harness their combined resources and jointly develop the first end-to-end decarbonisation process in Singapore.



This collaboration is aimed at accelerating the development of a highly-integrated clean and energy efficient carbon capture, utilisation and sequestration (CCUS) system that can lead to a low-carbon economy and potential commercial developments for Singapore.



Under the MoU, Keppel Data Centres, Chevron, Pan-United and Surbana Jurong will jointly explore, identify and develop mature carbon capture technologies, coupled with novel technologies that utilise cryogens, membranes and hydrogen. The four companies will also leverage the combined resources, knowledge and capabilities with other research partners, institutes of higher learning and international partners to advance the development of the CCUS technologies.



When commercially viable, the CCUS technologies are expected to help reduce carbon intensity across the industry sectors and help Singapore halve emissions from its peak to 33MtCO 2 e by 2050, with a view to achieving net-zero emissions as soon as viable in the second half of the century.

