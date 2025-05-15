Advertisement

Carbon Clean, a global leader in revolutionising carbon capture solutions, has announced the successful factory testing of the world’s largest Rotating Packed Bed (RPB) of this size for carbon capture. This breakthrough technology uses centrifugal force to enhance CO 2 absorption and can capture up to 285t of CO 2 per day. It has successfully completed an extensive verification programme at Thomas Broadbent and Sons and is now ready for commercial deployment at industrial scale.



This achievement marks a significant milestone for Carbon Clean’s modular CycloneCC C1 series, which combines RPBs with the company’s proprietary APBS-CDRMax solvent to increase efficiency. It represents a more than 20-fold RPB scale-up from the first industrial demonstration of CycloneCC, which was designed to capture up to 10t of CO 2 per day.



The CycloneCC C1 series replaces the large columns traditionally used in carbon capture systems with compact, high-efficiency RPBs. Each unit can capture up to 100,000tpa of CO 2 , while reducing equipment height by 70 per cent, cutting steel requirements by 35 per cent, and shrinking the overall footprint by up to 50 per cent. The largest pieces of equipment are also up to 10 times smaller than conventional systems.



Aniruddha Sharma, chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, said: “The skills and experience of the teams on the ground, combined with CycloneCC’s modular, scalable ‘Lego-block’ design, have enabled the RPB to exceed acceptance criteria. The CycloneCC C1 RPB is a testament to the UK’s outstanding manufacturing capabilities. Producing the first commercial-scale product of this size in the UK is a strong signal that we are ready for large-scale global deployment.”

