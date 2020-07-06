Alcoa will not renew lime supply contract from AdBri subsidiary

06 July 2020

Adelaide Brighton’s subsidiary, Cockburn Cement has been advised by Alcoa that it will not renew its lime supply contract, which is due to expire on 30 June 2021. The contract generates around AUD70m (US$48.57m) in annual revenue for the group, according to the Financial Review.



"We are disappointed with Alcoa’s decision to displace locally manufactured product with imports from multiple sources, particularly considering our almost 50-year uninterrupted supply relationship," said Nick Miller, CEO.



The move could place up to 50 jobs at risk, according to reports. The previous contract is thought to have been established for a ten-year term.

