Nesher Cement receives approval for AF use

06 July 2020

Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry has approved Nesher Cement’s revised emissions permit, which will see the company replace some of its raw materials with waste. It will also use waste as fuel to reduce its dependence on petcoke.



The approval comes despite protests from environmental advocacy organisation Adam Teva V’Din, which alleged that the request for permit changes reflected no effort to evaluate the expected emissions of dangerous metals, volatile organic compounds, dioxins and furans, according to the Times of Israel.



"As is customary in the global cement industry, the Nesher plant in Ramle uses raw materials and alternative fuels, thus achieving a number of environmental goals, including reducing landfill, minimising the use of natural resources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said Nesher Cement in a statement. It also noted that the changes would not increase emissions into the air.

