South Valley Cement posts net loss in 2019

07 July 2020

Egypt’s South Valley Cement Co reported a net loss of EGP316.35m (US$19.7m) in 2019, against a net profit of EGP10.19m in the previous year.



In the first nine months of 2019, the company had seen its net loss widen to EGP173.9m from EGP16.8m in the 9M18.

