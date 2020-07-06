PPC Zimbabwe to establish 32MW solar plant

PPC Zimbabwe has found an investor for its project to establish a 32MW solar plant at its Colleen Bawn plant in Matabeleland South province.



Half of the plant’s output will be used for the company’s cement manufacturing operations, while the other half will be supplied to the national power grid. The construction of the project is expected to last around 18 months.

