Lucky Cement sees 33% rise in June revenue

09 July 2020

Taiwan’s Lucky Cement has posted a 32.6 per cent rise in revenue to TWD360.6m (US$12.25m) for June 2020, compared to TWD272m in the year-ago period.



In the first six months of the year, revenue advanced 28.3 per cent YoY to TWD2.23bn from TWD1.74bn.

