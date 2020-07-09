Henan to hike water and electricity fees

ICR Newsroom By 09 July 2020

The Chinese province of Henan will increase water and electricity tariffs for cement and steel producers that have failed to meet ultra-low emissions standards, said the provincial environmental regulator.



Henan is home to six of the country’s 20 most-polluted cities, reports Reuters. To address the emissions, companies that do not meet emissions treatment or clean transportation requirements will have to pay an additional CNY0.05-0.1/m3 (US¢0.7-1.4/m3) for water and an extra CNY0.01-0.06/kWh for electricity, said Henan Province’s Department of Ecology and Environment.



Following upgrading their emissions control equipment to comply with the ultra-low emissions standards, cement companies can apply to have the surcharge stopped.

Published under