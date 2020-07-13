Southern Province Cement names new CEO

13 July 2020

Saudi Arabia’s Southern Province Cement has named Aqeel Futis Kadasa as its new CEO, effective from 12 July 2020. The appointment follows the resignation of Safar Mohammad Dhufayer on 11 July.



Mr Kadasa began working for Yamama Cement and then the Saudi Electricity Company before joining Southern Province in 1997, where he later became deputy CEO for industrial services.

