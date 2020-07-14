New waste treatment plant to supply RDF in UAE

14 July 2020

The construction of a solid waste treatment plant in Umm Al Qaiwain, UAE, is nearing completion. One operational, the facility will process waste from the nearby region and supply RDF to cement plants.



The AED132m (US$36m) unit is expected to process 1500t of waste every day to produce 300,000tpa of alternative fuel, according to Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.



The plant is expected to begin operations in the final quarter of 2020.

